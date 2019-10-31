Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending October 26 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 781 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 315,451 consoles sold for the week ending October 26, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 231,544 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 62,011 units, the 3DS with 10,122 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 26 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 315,451 (40,489,064)
- PlayStation 4 - 231,544 (101,342,408)
- Xbox One - 62,011 (43,635,526)
- 3DS - 10,122 (74,863,224)
- PS Vita - 26 (15,901,513)
- Switch - 109,413
- PlayStation 4 - 74,255
- Xbox One - 39,302
- 3DS - 5,269
- PlayStation 4 - 115,139
- Switch - 92,382
- Xbox One - 18,520
- 3DS - 3,373
- Switch - 101,596
- PlayStation 4 - 34,451
- Xbox One - 1,486
- 3DS - 1,168
- PS Vita - 26
- Switch - 12,060
- PlayStation 4 - 7,699
- Xbox One - 2,703
- 3DS - 312
6 Comments
so the gap between Xbox and switch is about 3.3k? seems to be closing faster than expected
3.3k?
Million not k sorry about that little mistake
Actually Switch has sold 41.67 Million units as of September 30th, according to their six months earnings release. http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2019/10/nintendo_switch_has_now_sold_41_67_million_units_worldwide_first_switch_lite_totals_revealed I bet Switch is somewhere around 42.5 million units sold right now.
3.3 Million Gap with XB1 regularly doing under 100,000 a week, and Switch doing 250,000 and up a week. Congrats Xbox! You just lost the console wars to friggin Nintendo. And you had a three year head start. How do you even manage to do that?
Microsoft have too much money, but, in videogame space, is a paper tiger.
