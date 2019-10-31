Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending October 26 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 315,451 consoles sold for the week ending October 26, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 231,544 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 62,011 units, the 3DS with 10,122 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 26 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 315,451 ( 40,489,064 ) PlayStation 4 - 231,544 ( 101,342,408 ) Xbox One - 62,011 ( 43,635,526 ) 3DS - 10,122 ( 74,863,224 ) PS Vita - 26 (15,901,513)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 109,413 PlayStation 4 - 74,255 Xbox One - 39,302 3DS - 5,269

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 115,139 Switch - 92,382 Xbox One - 18,520 3DS - 3,373 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 101,596 PlayStation 4 - 34,451 Xbox One - 1,486 3DS - 1,168 PS Vita - 26

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,060 PlayStation 4 - 7,699 Xbox One - 2,703 3DS - 312

