EA Games and EA Access Coming to Steam

Electronic Arts and Valve have partnered up to release EA games and EA Access subscription service to Steam. The First Electronic Arts game coming to steam will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on November 15.

EA Access is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for Steam in Spring 2020.





“This is the start of an exciting partnership with Valve that will see us innovating for PC players around the world,” said Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson. “Through our subscription, great games and more, we’re excited to bring players in the Steam and Origin communities together with access to the best games, whenever and wherever they want to play.”

Valve’s Gabe Newell added, “This is a good day for gamers. We’re excited to partner with EA to not only bring their great games and subscription service to Steam, but also to open up our communities to each other in an unprecedented way that will benefit players and developers around the world.”

