Still There launches November 20 for Switch and PC

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer GhostShark Games announced the psychological adventure game, Still There, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on November 20.

Every day is the same on the faraway Bento space-lighthouse – until a mysterious radio message breaks through. Evade the past, welcome oblivion, make the perfect Italian coffee. Still There is a psychological adventure game about grief, technical puzzles, wacky AIs and dark humour. How far is far enough?

Maintain your space lighthouse by solving brain-bending puzzles and completing your daily tasks. Urine may be involved.

Respond to emergency situations, take vital decisions while you unravel the emotional story of Karl’s past.

Engage in hilarious conversations with the Gorky, the station’s AI.

Confront complex issues, such as depression and grief, in the deeply immersive narrative.

Soak up the nostalgia with stunning retro graphics and visuals.

