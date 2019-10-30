PS4 Shipments Reach 102.8 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

/ 563 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony announced lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have hit 102.8 million units as of September 30, 2019. The figure was revealed in Sony's earning report for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2019.

2.8 million PlayStation 4 consoles were shipped during the quarter. That is down by 1.1 million during the same period a year ago, where 3.9 million were shipped. Sony also shipped 6 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the first half of the 2019 fiscal year.

Sony has also lowered its forecast of PlayStation 4 consoles shipped for the current fiscal year from 15 million consoles to 13.5 million consoles.

PlayStation 4 software dropped 13.8 million year-on-year to 61.3 million games sold during the second quarter. 37 percent of those sales were software digital downloads. That is an increase over 28 percent a year ago.

PlayStation Plus subscribers increased by 2.6 million to 36.9 million as of September 30, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles