PS4 Shipments Reach 102.8 Million Units Worldwide - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 563 Views
Sony announced lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have hit 102.8 million units as of September 30, 2019. The figure was revealed in Sony's earning report for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2019.
2.8 million PlayStation 4 consoles were shipped during the quarter. That is down by 1.1 million during the same period a year ago, where 3.9 million were shipped. Sony also shipped 6 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the first half of the 2019 fiscal year.
Sony has also lowered its forecast of PlayStation 4 consoles shipped for the current fiscal year from 15 million consoles to 13.5 million consoles.
PlayStation 4 software dropped 13.8 million year-on-year to 61.3 million games sold during the second quarter. 37 percent of those sales were software digital downloads. That is an increase over 28 percent a year ago.
PlayStation Plus subscribers increased by 2.6 million to 36.9 million as of September 30, 2019.
10 Comments
I'm still wondering why there's no PS4 Super Slim or a permanent price cut.
Well deserved sales indeed. PS4 is arguably the best console this gen. It deserves it's accolades.
Big PS day on the front page. VGC is doing a lovely job, but it's always nice to see the official numbers.
It's a decent machine. Shame that Sony ruined it with their braindead policies.
What was ruined exactly? What content?
Please, try to explain this by not coming across as overreacting, biased, or a typical part of the current outcry culture...
Best of luck!
- 0
Sure.
Once Sony moved their HQ to California they made a new policy where all communication with them has to be in English, which screwed over Japanese developers.
Then there's the new censorship board which doesn't have specific rules and is regulating content aside from the rating boards, which leads to games like Omega Labyrinth Life being censored on PS4 and not on Switch. They also cancelled games like Omega Labyrinth Z and Uppers screwing over western publishers like PQube.
Also the hike of PS+ prices despite offering a third of the content.
Of course even though the above are objective facts you phrased the question so that you can ignore them, but that would prove your own bias.
- +1