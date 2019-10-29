The Surge 2 Season Pass Now Available - News

Deck13 today released the season pass for its futuristic action-RPG The Surge 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Players who purchase the season pass will experience new weapons, including the exclusive BORAX-I Quantum weapon, new gear sets, and a brand-new storyline in a new district introducing fresh enemies and bosses. The release schedule and contents of the season pass are outlined below.

In November, 13 new weapons will arrive, followed by three complete sets of gear for your exo-rig in December. Finally, in January, players can explore a brand-new location—a mysterious aircraft-carrier—in the big extension "The Kraken" which includes hours of new content and a sinister new threat.

Players can purchase the season pass now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for €/$19.99 to get the exclusive BORAX-I Quantum weapon immediately.

The Surge 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Read our review of the game here.

