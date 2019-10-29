The Outer Worlds Headed to Switch in 2020 - News

/ 330 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The developer has announced via a press released the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

“When we set out to create a new RPG universe for players to explore, meaningful player choice was at the core of everything we wanted to build,” said Tim Cain, co-game director at Obsidian. “The Outer Worlds is our love letter to fans who want to role play as any character they’d like, whether it’s a hero, a villain, or even Leonard Boyarsky.”

Co-game director at Obsidian Leonard Boyarsky added, “Player choice in The Outer Worlds extends beyond the decisions players will make narratively, it applies to how players approach the gameplay as well. It was important for us to create an experience where players can not only enjoy shooting their way through the game with a bunch of crazy science weapons, but also have an equally enjoyable experience if they opt to avoid combat by focusing on dialogue or stealth. No matter what your play style, even if it’s ridiculous as how Tim Cain plays, there’s a great way to experience The Outer Worlds.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles