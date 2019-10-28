Quantcast
Xbox All Access Allows You to Purchase an Xbox One With No Upfront Cost, Option to Upgrade to Xbox Scarlett - VGChartz
by William D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 923 Views

Microsoft has announced the return of Xbox All access in the US, UK and Australia and it includes an upgrade option for Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Scarlett. 

Xbox All Access gives people the option to purchase an Xbox One with no upfront cost for as low as $19.99 per month for 24 months. The consoles available include the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. It also includes a 24 month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. 


Read the complete details below:

Xbox All Access will be available in Australia on October 29, in the UK on November 5 and in the US on November 18.
 
Players in the US and UK who purchase an Xbox One through the Xbox All Access program will be given the option to upgrade to Xbox Scarlett after they have made 18 payments. Players who purchase the Xbox One X by December 31, 2019 will be able to upgrade to Xbox Scarlett once it launches in Holiday 2020. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


14 Comments

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (8 hours ago)

There goes the "No upfront costs" argument of Stadia fans.

  • +9
CuCabeludo
CuCabeludo (7 hours ago)

I think this is going to be the way to go for consoles, pay some sub plan and receive a console, with auto-upgrade to the next console.

  • +8
VAMatt
VAMatt (5 hours ago)

Pretty hard to evaluate the deal without knowing what the Scarlet upgrade option will be.

  • +5
Pemalite
Pemalite (4 hours ago)

Only through Telstra in Australia? Eww. That's a no from me.

  • +2
starcraft
starcraft (4 hours ago)

This deal has real value in the US and UK, but in Australia its an absolute non-starter for non-Telstra customers.

  • +2
Pemalite
Pemalite (3 hours ago)

I think TPG would have made more sense, especially with their sub-brands like iiNet, Internode, Netspace, Westnet, Adam internet and probably more that I have forgotten...

  • +2
starcraft
starcraft (3 hours ago)

Or better still just do exactly what they did in the USA/UK, partner with a retailer and don't link it to some insane membership/subscription to an entirely unrelated service. Amazon.com.au or EB or JB.

  • 0
TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (1 hour ago)

I'm surprised this model didn't catch on to consoles sooner, given how prevalent it's been with cell phones for years now.

  • +1
GoldenHand80
GoldenHand80 (5 hours ago)

Desperate situations require desperate measures

  • -4
Azzanation
Azzanation (4 hours ago)

Apple and Samsung must be in a desperate situation aswell since they have plans all over the place. Love your logic.

  • +2
GoldenHand80
GoldenHand80 (2 hours ago)

Apple and Samsung are selling a lot more than 20000 units a month. Your comparison and logic are flawed

  • -2

Tridrakious
Tridrakious (12 hours ago)

So...Xbox doesn't make money...

  • -12
Pirateogta
Pirateogta (5 hours ago)

Microsoft reported their highest Xbox revenue ever last year of 10 billion.

  • +4
Azzanation
Azzanation (4 hours ago)

These type of plans make more money. Have you not seen the phone plans where a phone will cost $800 upfront or $1500 over 2 years..

  • +1