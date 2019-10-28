Xbox All Access Allows You to Purchase an Xbox One With No Upfront Cost, Option to Upgrade to Xbox Scarlett - News

Microsoft has announced the return of Xbox All access in the US, UK and Australia and it includes an upgrade option for Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Scarlett.

Xbox All Access gives people the option to purchase an Xbox One with no upfront cost for as low as $19.99 per month for 24 months. The consoles available include the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. It also includes a 24 month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.





Read the complete details below:

Xbox All Access will be available in Australia on October 29, in the UK on November 5 and in the US on November 18.

Players in the US and UK who purchase an Xbox One through the Xbox All Access program will be given the option to upgrade to Xbox Scarlett after they have made 18 payments. Players who purchase the Xbox One X by December 31, 2019 will be able to upgrade to Xbox Scarlett once it launches in Holiday 2020.

