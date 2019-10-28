Xbox All Access Allows You to Purchase an Xbox One With No Upfront Cost, Option to Upgrade to Xbox Scarlett - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 923 Views
Microsoft has announced the return of Xbox All access in the US, UK and Australia and it includes an upgrade option for Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Scarlett.
Xbox All Access gives people the option to purchase an Xbox One with no upfront cost for as low as $19.99 per month for 24 months. The consoles available include the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. It also includes a 24 month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Read the complete details below:
- Xbox One console
- Players in the U.S. and U.K. can choose between Xbox One X, Xbox One S, or Xbox One S All-Digital Edition bundles
- Players in Australia can select the Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 bundle or the Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 bundle
- One Xbox Wireless Controller included with each bundle
- 24-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
- Xbox Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, including online multiplayer, and access to over 100 great games on console and PC.
- Option to upgrade to Project Scarlett once its available in Holiday 2020
- Available through select partners and retailers
- Australia: In-person and Online at Telstra
- U.K.: In-store at GAME or in-person and online at Smyths Toys
- U.S.: Online from Amazon.com
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
14 Comments
I think this is going to be the way to go for consoles, pay some sub plan and receive a console, with auto-upgrade to the next console.
Pretty hard to evaluate the deal without knowing what the Scarlet upgrade option will be.
Only through Telstra in Australia? Eww. That's a no from me.
This deal has real value in the US and UK, but in Australia its an absolute non-starter for non-Telstra customers.
- +2
I think TPG would have made more sense, especially with their sub-brands like iiNet, Internode, Netspace, Westnet, Adam internet and probably more that I have forgotten...
- +2
Or better still just do exactly what they did in the USA/UK, partner with a retailer and don't link it to some insane membership/subscription to an entirely unrelated service. Amazon.com.au or EB or JB.
- 0
I'm surprised this model didn't catch on to consoles sooner, given how prevalent it's been with cell phones for years now.
Desperate situations require desperate measures
Apple and Samsung must be in a desperate situation aswell since they have plans all over the place. Love your logic.
- +2
Apple and Samsung are selling a lot more than 20000 units a month. Your comparison and logic are flawed
- -2
Comments below voting threshold
So...Xbox doesn't make money...
- -12
Microsoft reported their highest Xbox revenue ever last year of 10 billion.
- +4
These type of plans make more money. Have you not seen the phone plans where a phone will cost $800 upfront or $1500 over 2 years..
- +1