New Xbox Releases Next Week - Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Close to the Sun

posted 10 hours ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 10 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 29

Afterparty

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Police Chase

Close to the Sun

Inferno 2+

October 30

Xeno Crisis

Delta Squad

November 1

Citadel: Forged with Fire

Race with Ryan

Jalopy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

