New Xbox Releases Next Week - Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Close to the Sun - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 297 Views
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 10 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
October 29
- Afterparty
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- Police Chase
- Close to the Sun
- Inferno 2+
October 30
- Xeno Crisis
- Delta Squad
November 1
- Citadel: Forged with Fire
- Race with Ryan
- Jalopy
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
