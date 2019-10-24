Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Lands on the Switch on December 10 - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Techland announced Call of Juarez: Gunslinger will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 10.

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Enhanced for Nintendo Switch

Feel like a true Gunslinger thanks to Nintendo’s motion control and HD Rumble.

Stand Against the Deadliest Gunslingers Who Ever Lived

From gold mines to saloons, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is a real homage to the Wild West tales. Live the epic and violent journey of a ruthless bounty hunter on the trail of the West’s most notorious outlaws. Blurring the lines between man and myth, this adventure made of memorable encounters unveils the untold truth behind some of the greatest legends of the Old West.

Hunt the Legendary Outlaws

Billy the Kid, Pat Garrett, Jesse James… Face down the Wild West’s most notorious gunslingers and live the untold stories behind the legends.

John Hardin – Hardin was deadly and dangerous. Some sources claim, that he had killed 42 men. He dodged the law many times, but finally was arrested and sentenced for 25 years in prison. During imprisonment he even managed to finish his law studies. Eventually after 17 years Hardin was released and then pardoned.

– Hardin was deadly and dangerous. Some sources claim, that he had killed 42 men. He dodged the law many times, but finally was arrested and sentenced for 25 years in prison. During imprisonment he even managed to finish his law studies. Eventually after 17 years Hardin was released and then pardoned. Jesse James – He is undoubtedly the most famous member of the James-Younger Gang and is recognizable even by people who are not particularly interested in western genre. Jesse James is often mistakenly considered as an heroic outlaw, who “robbed from the rich and gave to the poor”. In fact there is no evidence of such actions done by him.

– He is undoubtedly the most famous member of the James-Younger Gang and is recognizable even by people who are not particularly interested in western genre. Jesse James is often mistakenly considered as an heroic outlaw, who “robbed from the rich and gave to the poor”. In fact there is no evidence of such actions done by him. Billy the Kid – It is told that Billy killed people with a smile on his face, so in the game we gave his appearance some bright colors, like bloody red, which is typical for pop culture. He also wears a crooked hat which makes him look more like a rock star among western outlaws.

– It is told that Billy killed people with a smile on his face, so in the game we gave his appearance some bright colors, like bloody red, which is typical for pop culture. He also wears a crooked hat which makes him look more like a rock star among western outlaws. Butch Cassidy – This infamous outlaw – also known as Robert Leroy Parker – was the leader of the Wild Bunch Gang. His long-term partner-in-crime was Sundance Kid a.k.a. Harry Alonzo Longabaugh. Together they performed the longest string of successful train and bank robberies in American history.

– This infamous outlaw – also known as Robert Leroy Parker – was the leader of the Wild Bunch Gang. His long-term partner-in-crime was Sundance Kid a.k.a. Harry Alonzo Longabaugh. Together they performed the longest string of successful train and bank robberies in American history. and many more…

Become the Wild West’s Finest

Personalize your skills and master your weapons to unleash lethal combos and become the best gunslinger the Wild West has ever seen.

Relive the Glory of the Wild West

Blaze a trail through the wilderness and stunning landscapes of the Old West and live an epic adventure of a ruthless bounty hunter on a journey made of all-out gun battles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles