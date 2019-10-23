Suda 51 and Swery 65 Collaborate on Horror Game Hotel Barcelona - News

Goichi “Suda 51” Suda and Hidetaka “Swery 65” Suehiro announced during an IGN Japan live stream they are working together on a new horror game. The two developers are known for working on No More Heroes and Deadly Premonition.

The developers revealed they were originally going to develop a food-themed game for the PlayStation VR, however, that was cancelled.

Suda came up with the title of Hotel Barcelona during a brainstorm before the live stream, because he wants the game to be set in Barcelona. However, he later said the game could also be set it Tokyo, South Africa, or Venezuela.

They want the gameplay to be simple and easy to play. A game that can be downloaded and played on smartphones, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and the like.

The game will be designed on an indie budget and publisher Devolver Digital have given them around 100 million yen (roughly $1 million) to develop the game.

Suda and Swery through out ideas during the live stream, however, more information will be released during an event next week. Swery will come up with concepts for the game and Suda will design the logo.

