Muv Luv Alternative Sequel Muv Luv Integrate Announced By Yoshimune Kouki

Muv Luv‘s Yoshimune Kouki during developer âge's "âge 20th Anniversary Broadcast [Still Breathing]" live stream has announced Muv-Luv Alternative sequel Muv-Luv Integrate. Kouki also announced a Muv-Luv game with the title Project Mikhail for Windows PC via Steam, iOS and Android.





Read information on the two games below:

Muv-Luv Integrate

Original author Hirohiko Yoshida is in charge of the planning and some of the scenario, as well as the mech design.

It is currently in the plotting stages.

It’s currently not decided what type of media it would be adapted to. It will be released on whatever is best at the time of release.

It is not an omnibus-style collection of stories, it is an official sequel to Muv-Luv Alternative.

Project Mikhail





A game where the player controls their own Tactical Surface Fighter.

You can customize your Tactical Surface Fighter and its skills.

On PC, it will have keyboard and mouse support.

It is not a gacha game. Payment models such as a subscription or battle pass are under consideration.

Yoshiki Kashitani is the technical director. His previous titles include Vagrant Story, Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, and Final Fantasy XIV. Other team members have worked on games such as the Front Mission series, Naruto Shippuen: Ultimate Ninja Storm series, White Knight Chronicles, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, and more.

It is planned for release in 2021 with support for Japanese, English, and Chinese language options.

