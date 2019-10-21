FIFA 20 Remains in First on the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) has remained at the top of the Italian charts for Week 41, 2019. The Xbox One version is up one spot to second, while the Nintendo Switch version is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 40, 2019:

FIFA 20 (PS4) FIFA 20 (XOne) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4) God of War (PS4) EFootball PES 2020 (PS4) FIFA 20 (NS) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4)

