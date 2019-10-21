MLB The Show 20 Announced for PS4 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer SIE San Diego Studio have announced MLB The Show 20 for the PlayStation 4. It will launch on March 17, 2020.

The game will be available in the following editions:

15th Anniversary Edition (GameStop / EB Games Exclusive) ($99.99 USD / $129.99 CAD)

Even though San Diego Studio has been making baseball games for more than 20 years, this year is the 15th Anniversary of MLB The Show. To properly celebrate, we’ve partnered with New Era to create a limited 15th Anniversary Edition 9FIFTY commemorative 15th Anniversary snap back cap. Pre-order now, because quantities are limited! The 15th Anniversary Edition Edition is $99.99 USD / $129.99 CAD (MSRP)

15th Anniversary Edition includes:

One New Era MLB The Show 15th Anniversary 9FIFTY Hat

Limited Edition Steel Book

Four Days Early Access for pre-order purchasers*

DLC Items: Digital Diamond Dynasty New Era MLB The Show 15th Anniversary 9FIFTY Hat for use in game One Diamond Variety Pack Double Daily Login Rewards Two Gold Choice Packs 20 The Show Packs 25K Stubs 30 MLB The Show PS4 Avatars



Digital Deluxe Edition (PlayStation Store) ($99.99 USD / $129.99)

For our biggest digital fans, you know who you are… the Digital Deluxe returns to PlayStation Store. The Digital Deluxe Edition is $99.99 USD / $129.99 CAD (MSRP). For those of you that need packs on packs on packs… on packs, this is the edition for you.

Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Four Days Early Access for pre-order purchasers*

Two Diamond Variety Packs

Five Gold Choice Packs

20 The Show Packs

25K Stubs

Double Daily Login Rewards

30 MLB The Show PS4 Avatars

MLB The Show 19 MVP Edition ($79.99 USD / $99.99 CAD)

The first MLB The Show Collector’s Edition that started it all is back! This $79.99 USD / $99.99 CAD (MSRP) edition not only includes a ton of digital goods, but also four days of Early Access when pre-ordered* and the limited edition Steel Book (physical version only). It’s available for pre-order now physically at retail and digitally at PlayStation Store.

MVP Edition includes:

Four Days Early Access for pre-order purchasers*

DLC Items: One Diamond Variety Pack Two Gold Choice Packs 10 The Show Packs 10K Stubs Double Daily Login Rewards 30 MLBTS PS4 Avatars



