New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, MediEvil, The Outer Worlds - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 153 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 23 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
October 21
- Minotaur Arcade Vol. 1,PS VR, PS4 — Digital
October 22
- Beholder 2, PS4 — Digital
- Bonfire, PS VR — Digital
- Deep Space Adventure, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Eastshade, PS4 — Digital
- Horror Stories, PS4 — Digital
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- PBA Pro Bowling, PS4 — Digital
- Raging Loop, PS4 — Digital
- Street Outlaws: The List, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- WWE 2K20, PS4 — Digital, Retail
October 23
- Battle Planet – Judgement Day, PS4 — Digital
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill, PS4 — Digital
- Lornsword Winter Chronicle, PS4 — Digital
- Yoga Master, PS4 — Digital
October 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Cat Quest II, PS4 — Digital
- Dark Devotion,PS4 — Digital
- Door Kickers: Action Squad, PS4 — Digital
- Let’s Sing Country, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- MediEvil, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- The Outer Worlds, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Robox, PS4 — Digital
