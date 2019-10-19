Quantcast
New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, MediEvil, The Outer Worlds - VGChartz
by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 153 Views

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 23 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 21

  • Minotaur Arcade Vol. 1,PS VR, PS4 — Digital 

October 22

  • Beholder 2, PS4 — Digital
  • Bonfire, PS VR — Digital
  • Deep Space Adventure, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
  • Eastshade, PS4 — Digital
  • Horror Stories, PS4 — Digital
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • PBA Pro Bowling, PS4 — Digital
  • Raging Loop, PS4 — Digital
  • Street Outlaws: The List, PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • WWE 2K20, PS4 — Digital, Retail

October 23

  • Battle Planet – Judgement Day, PS4 — Digital
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill, PS4 — Digital
  • Lornsword Winter Chronicle, PS4 — Digital
  • Yoga Master, PS4 — Digital

October 24

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • Cat Quest II, PS4 — Digital
  • Dark Devotion,PS4 — Digital 
  • Door Kickers: Action Squad, PS4 — Digital 
October 25
  • Let’s Sing Country, PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • MediEvil, PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • The Outer Worlds, PS4 — Digital, Retail 
  • Robox, PS4 — Digital

