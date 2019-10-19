New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, MediEvil, The Outer Worlds - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 23 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 21

Minotaur Arcade Vol. 1, PS VR, PS4 — Digital

October 22

Beholder 2, PS4 — Digital

Bonfire, PS VR — Digital

Deep Space Adventure, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Eastshade, PS4 — Digital

Horror Stories, PS4 — Digital

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, PS4 — Digital, Retail

PBA Pro Bowling, PS4 — Digital

Raging Loop, PS4 — Digital

Street Outlaws: The List, PS4 — Digital, Retail

WWE 2K20, PS4 — Digital, Retail

October 23

Battle Planet – Judgement Day, PS4 — Digital

Lonely Mountains: Downhill, PS4 — Digital

Lornsword Winter Chronicle, PS4 — Digital

Yoga Master, PS4 — Digital

October 24

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Cat Quest II, PS4 — Digital

Dark Devotion,PS4 — Digital

Door Kickers: Action Squad, PS4 — Digital

October 25

Let’s Sing Country, PS4 — Digital, Retail

MediEvil, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Outer Worlds, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Robox, PS4 — Digital

