Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg: Next Generation Will See a 'Big Upgrade in CPU' - News

/ 524 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Aaron Greenberg, senior director for global product marketing at Xbox, speaking in the November issue of the Official Xbox Magazine discussed the next generation of consoles. He promised there will be a "big upgrade" when it comes to the CPU.

"But, with the next-gen, I think you’ll see a big upgrade in CPU, because we really want to make sure that you don’t have any compromises with the framerates," said Greenberg. "Yes, we can do 4K, but we can also do 120 frames per second. So I think that type of capability will be something that people don’t see today."





The next generation consoles, Xbox Scarlett and PlayStation 5, will launch in Holiday 2020. The Xbox Scarlett will launch with Halo: Infinite.

Thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles