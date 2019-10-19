Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Playing 40% More Games - News

ID@Xbox lead Agostino Simonetta speaking with GamesIndustry in an interview revealed that Xbox Game Pass subscribers are playing 40 percent more games. The figure includes games not on the Game Pass subscription service.

"People that join the subscription are way more engaged," said Simonetta. "Well, they have a lot of free games to play -- but actually they're way more engaged outside the subscription. They go out to stores and buy more games than they did before they joined."

Simonetta said that 91 percent of Xbox Game Pass subscribers have played a game they would not have tried without the service. Subscribers are playing 30 percent more genres than they did before joining.

"If you look at the video subscription service, you go in for the blockbuster and then you spend hours watching documentaries or stand-up comedy," he said.

"We see Game Pass as an opportunity to broaden the horizon of the fans, so they're going to go and discover that, 'In ten years, I've never played a horror game, but guess what? I tried one and now I'm developing a taste for the genre.'"

"For us, there's no genre that is not relevant because we really want to offer a great menu where customers can decide, 'You know what? I want to try something new,'" he added.





The average usage for all titles in Xbox Game Pass has increased an average six times, revealed Simonetta.

"We're seeing a massive spike in certain categories, but generally when a title goes into Game Pass, we see an average of six time increase in usage for all the games in the Xbox Game Pass catalogue," he said.

"We're leading on subscription, developers are going on the journey with us and we're seeing them publicly commenting... the Afterparty team the other day said after seeing their game go on Game Pass day and date, suddenly they were seeing a lot of sales on other platforms. No More Robots said when Descenders went into Game Pass from Xbox Game Preview, they saw a positive impact on other platforms."

