Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood Gets Reveal Trailer - News

posted 30 minutes ago

Publisher Bigben Interactive and developer Cyanide have released the reveal trailer for the upcoming action RPG, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood.

View it below:





Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2020.

