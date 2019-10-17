My Friend Pedro Nears 500,000 Units Sold - Sales

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Deadtoast announced My Friend Pedro has sold nearly 500,000 units between the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

The publisher and developer also announced the Code Yellow Update is available now for free. The update adds 14 full throttle game modifiers to the slow motion gun ballet. An in-game timer has been added for speedrunners, a hidden HUD option, and more have been added to the game.

