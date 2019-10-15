AVICII Invector Announced for NS, PS4, X1, and PC - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Hello There Games have announced AVICII Invector for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will first launch for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on December 5, and for the Switch in spring 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Belt up and blast into the rhythmic regions of unexplored space in AVICII Invector.

Created in collaboration with the late superstar DJ, AVICII Invector is a pulse-pounding, frenetic rhythm-action experience.

Soar through vocal melodies, sweep each fade and attack every beat in 25 of AVICII’s biggest hits, including global chart toppers: Without You, Wake Me Up and Lay Me Down.

Fly solo or recreate the party feeling of an AVICII concert with heart-thumping, competitive gameplay.

Each track is built to perfectly match the on-screen visuals taking you through a musical odyssey of serene exploration.

Find your rhythm, feel the beat and keep the musical journey flowing.

Key Features:

Master 25 hit anthems from the phenomenal talent of late superstar AVICII.

Flow through SIX mesmerising worlds wrapped in a magnificent musical experience.

Turn up the volume and set yourself a challenge across THREE complexity levels.

Play solo or with up to 4 friends in split-screen multiplayer action.

Lay down your high score and rise up the Global Leaderboards.

Explore a pure-hearted narrative journey set against the globally celebrated works of AVICII.

Support The Tim Bergling Foundation with a percentage of sales going to support mental health awareness.

Track List:

“Can’t Catch Me” “Pure Grinding” “What Would I Change It To” “The Nights (Avicii by Avicii)” “Waiting For Love” “Gonna Love Ya” “You be Love” “Friend of Mine” “Sunset Jesus” “Fade Into Darkness” “Wake Me Up” “Lonely Together” “Without You” “Hey Brother” “Levels” “I Could Be The One” “You Make Me” “Lay Me Down” “For a Better Day” “Broken Arrows – M-22 Remix” “True Believer” “Talk To Myself” TBA TBA TBA

Additional Details:

Tim’s tragic death deeply affected millions of people throughout the world. Through his music, he was able to express himself with creativity in a format that gave him the most joy. Behind the scenes, Tim was a dedicated gamer, and together with developer Hello There Games, set about to create a rhythm game as a brand-new way to experience his music.

Together with the Tim Bergling Foundation, the team have continued his vision with the full release of AVICII Invector, now to be used as a way to keep the light shining on the incredible music, creativity and passion that Tim held.

A percentage of profits will go straight to the Tim Bergling foundation, whose mission is to advocate for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and promote removing the stigma attached to the discussion of mental health issues

