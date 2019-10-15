Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Release Date Announced - News

Square Enix announced Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 5. A Stadia release is also planned.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition includes the main game, all seven DLC released and a new outfit. Anyone who owns the game and Season Pass can download the new outfit for free.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must travel through a magnificent world, filled with the largest tombs in franchise history, hidden secrets, and cunning new enemies. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

