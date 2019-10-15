Skullgirls 2nd Encore Launches for Switch on October 22 - News

/ 158 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Skullgirls 2nd Encore will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 22. The news was announced via the Nintendo eShop. The game is also planned to release on the Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is finally available to play on the go on Nintendo Switch! It is a beautiful, fast-paced, and critically acclaimed 2D fighting game that puts players in control of fierce warriors in an extraordinary Dark Deco world. Each of the 14 wildly original characters features unique gameplay mechanics and plenty of personality.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is the perfect fighting game for casual and competitive fighting game fans alike. Includes fully voiced story mode, gorgeous animation, and a soundtrack by Michiru Yamane.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is available now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles