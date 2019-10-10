Neil Druckmann: The Last of Us Part II is 'Hitting the Limits' on PS4 - News

The Last of Us Part II‘s creative director Neil Druckmann speaking with PlayStation Blog in an interview revealed The Last of Us Part II is reaching the limits of what the PlayStation 4 can do.

"Just as with The Last of Us, we were hitting the limits of memory, of computational power, how many enemies we could have on screen, and the size of levels," said Druckmann. "Now we’re able to have much wider environments, sequences with a horde of infected, several squads of enemies looking for you in big spaces.





"Likewise, Ellie has this whole new animation system called motion mapping. Not just Ellie, all the characters. It makes movement more responsive, but also more realistic at the same time. So I think Ellie is one of the best controlling and looking third-person action characters out there.

"The fidelity we can get in the faces and the motion capture — we can better translate what the actors are doing on stage into the game, and get these nuances so we can rely more on the way someone blinks or the way they squint instead of lines of dialogue. It allows the writing to be much more nuanced than it’s been before."

The Last of Us Part II will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020.

