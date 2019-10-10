The Division 2 Title Update Lands Next Week - News

A title update for The Division 2 will land next week, on October 15th, and will include plenty of game improvements. Year 1 pass holders and UPLAY+ subscribers will be able to enjoy a couple of classified assignments too.

Here's what else is in the whimsically named title update 6:

Two New Main Missions - Available for Year 1 Pass holders and UPLAY+ subscribers on October 15th (October 22nd for all players).

Pentagon - Players will have to break into a Pentagon filled with Black Tusk forces, in order to extract a reactor.

DARPA Research Labs - Delve once more into the Pentagon, this time into the DARPA Labs, where Black Tusk forces are transporting something through an abandoned Cold War tunnel network.

Technician Specialisation:

UPLAY + and Year 1 subscribers will instantly have access to the Technician specialisation. If you have neither of these you'll have to unlock it through a series of objectives. The technician is equipped with a P-017 launcher, a missile launcher that can lock onto 6 enemies at once. A Maxim 9 side arm, Artificer Hive skill variant, and EMP grenade.

New Conflict PVP Mode:

This new mode pits teams of 4 players in a 7 round team deathmatch.

New Map:

The Wharf is an abandoned fishing harbour littered with flanking routes and raised positions for tactical advantages.

Ubisoft has also announced a free play weekend from October 17th-20th.

Finally, there will be a number of gameplay improvements and bug fixes:

Targeted Loot

Named Items overhauled

Crafting Changes

Recalibration Changes

Filled Brands

Inventory Management 2.0

Increased stash space

Rebalance of talents and weapons

Dark Zone Server Transfers

Updated Thieves’ Den Vendor

Dark Zone Supply Drops Changes

Occupied Dark Zone Ambushes

Normalization in Dark Zone changes

Conflict: Loadout Selection during map voting

Bonus armour visualization increased

Conflict: End of Match Rewards changes

Stored tutorials

