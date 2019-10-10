The Division 2 Title Update Lands Next Week - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 1 hour ago / 153 Views
A title update for The Division 2 will land next week, on October 15th, and will include plenty of game improvements. Year 1 pass holders and UPLAY+ subscribers will be able to enjoy a couple of classified assignments too.
Here's what else is in the whimsically named title update 6:
Two New Main Missions - Available for Year 1 Pass holders and UPLAY+ subscribers on October 15th (October 22nd for all players).
Pentagon - Players will have to break into a Pentagon filled with Black Tusk forces, in order to extract a reactor.
DARPA Research Labs - Delve once more into the Pentagon, this time into the DARPA Labs, where Black Tusk forces are transporting something through an abandoned Cold War tunnel network.
Technician Specialisation:
UPLAY + and Year 1 subscribers will instantly have access to the Technician specialisation. If you have neither of these you'll have to unlock it through a series of objectives. The technician is equipped with a P-017 launcher, a missile launcher that can lock onto 6 enemies at once. A Maxim 9 side arm, Artificer Hive skill variant, and EMP grenade.
New Conflict PVP Mode:
This new mode pits teams of 4 players in a 7 round team deathmatch.
New Map:
The Wharf is an abandoned fishing harbour littered with flanking routes and raised positions for tactical advantages.
Ubisoft has also announced a free play weekend from October 17th-20th.
Finally, there will be a number of gameplay improvements and bug fixes:
- Targeted Loot
- Named Items overhauled
- Crafting Changes
- Recalibration Changes
- Filled Brands
- Inventory Management 2.0
- Increased stash space
- Rebalance of talents and weapons
- Dark Zone Server Transfers
- Updated Thieves’ Den Vendor
- Dark Zone Supply Drops Changes
- Occupied Dark Zone Ambushes
- Normalization in Dark Zone changes
- Conflict: Loadout Selection during map voting
- Bonus armour visualization increased
- Conflict: End of Match Rewards changes
- Stored tutorials
