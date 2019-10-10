Nintendo Switch Tops 10 Million Consoles Sold in Europe - Sales

Nintendo of Europe announced the Nintendo Switch has sold over 10 million consoles across Europe since it launched on March 3, 2017. This news comes soon after the release of the Nintendo Switch Lite on September 20.

More than 10 million consoles in the #NintendoSwitch family have been sold across Europe! pic.twitter.com/Hq8BwlDSIz — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 10, 2019

Worldwide the release of the Nintendo Switch Lite helped push Switch sales to nearly 600,000 units during launch week, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch Lite also pushed sales up to 196,364 units in the Americas at launch, 108,178 units in Europe and 272,210 units in Asia.

Some upcoming releases for the Nintendo Switch include Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

