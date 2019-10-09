Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PC Specs Announced, Requires 175 GB of Space - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 385 Views
Activision has revealed the minimum and recommended specifications for the Windows PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which will launch on October 25. The game will require a massive 175 GB of hard drive space.
Read the specifications below:
Minimum:
- Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Storage: 175GB available hard drive space
- Internet: Broadband Internet connection
Recommended:
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit latest update
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X Processor
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD Radeon RX 580 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Storage: 175GB available hard drive space
- Internet: Broadband Internet connection
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 25.
