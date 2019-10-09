Harvest Moon: Mad Dash Release Date Announced for Europe - News

Publisher Rising Star Games announced Harvest Moon: Mad Dash will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Europe digitally on October 29 and physically on November 15. The game was previously announced in North America on October 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

Go solo or take a few friends along for the frenzy! Harvest, fish, milk, and more as you fulfill orders to complete each level! Things may start out easy, but you’ll hit the beach, the farm, and even the Underworld as you progress through the game! Have you ever tried to grow crops with molten lava falling on them?! That and other obstacles await you as you and your friends try to clear all the levels to restore the broken lighthouse!

Key Features:

Fast-paced action means quick decisions are key!

Multiplayer madness requires communication to succeed!

Take on farm, beach, Underworld, and Skyworld levels!

Use Harvest Sprite Powers to unlock special support skills!

