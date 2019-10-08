PS5 Will Allow Players to Install Only Parts of a Game - News

/ 697 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

It has been confirmed for some time the PlayStation 5 will come with a solid state drive (SSD) to help improve loading times. However, download games off disc or through the internet will still take time.

PlayStation 5 system architect Mark Cerny speaking exclusively with WIRED revealed players will be allowed to download parts of a game instead of the entire game.

"Rather than treating games like a big block of data, we're allowing finer-grained access to the data," said Cerny.

Owners of the PlayStation 5 will be able to download only the single player portion of a game or the multiplayer portion of a game in order to save download time and save space on the SSD.

"Even though it will be fairly fast to boot games, we don't want the player to have to boot the game, see what's up, boot the game, see what's up," added Cerny. "Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real time. Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them—and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player you just jump right into whatever you like."

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles