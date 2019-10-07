Reggie Fils-Aime Gets Life Time Achievement Award From International Video Game Hall of Fame - News

Former Nintendo of America president, Reggie Fils-Aime has received the Walter Day Life Time Achievement Award from the International Video Game Hall of Fame and Museum.

Reggie Fils-Aime retired as the president of Nintendo of America earlier this year on April 15 and was replaced by Doug Bowser.

"Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever," Fils-Aime said when he announced his retirement. "It’s a part that is filled with gratitude – for the incredibly talented people I’ve worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand, and most of all, to feel like a member of the world’s most positive and enduring gamer community. As I look forward to departing in both good health and good humor, this is not ‘game over’ for me, but instead ‘leveling up’ to more time with my wife, family and friends."

Fils-Aime on his last day at Nintendo opened his own Twitter account.

Acceptance video from the @ivghof event. Thank you @EMP_TriForce_GM for the introductory comments. I havenâ€™t seen them, but I hear they were very touching. This recognition would not have happened without love from all the players and fans. https://t.co/fXzZePkEBD — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) October 5, 2019

