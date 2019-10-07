Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Debuts in 2nd on the UK Charts - Sales

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint has debuted in second on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending October 5.

FIFA 20 remained in first as sales dropped 66 percent week-on-week. Borderlands 3 remained in third as sales declined 43 percent and Gears 5 remains in fourth as sales drop just one percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

FIFA 20 Ghost Recon Breakpoint - NEW Borderlands 3 Gears 5 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sea of Thieves Minecraft: Xbox Edition Forza Horizon 3

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

