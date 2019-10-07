Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Winter Update Adds New Costumes and Avatar Parts - News

Bandai Namco announced it will release a free update for this winter that adds new costumes and avatar parts for Ronye Arabel and Tiese Schtrinen from Sword Art Online: Alicization.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View a video of the costumes and avatars below via Twitter:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

