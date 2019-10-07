SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Pre-order Bonus Trailer Released - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays that features the pre-order bonuses for the game. That trailer focuses on the extra unit Sisquiede.

View it below:

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in Japan and Southeast Asia on November 28.

