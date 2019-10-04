Yakuza: Like a Dragon Info Details Jobs - News

SEGA has released new information on Yakuza: Like a Dragon that features the new jobs in the games.

■ New Jobs Introduction

The following is an introduction to the jobs that protagonist Ichiban Kasuga and his allies can change to at Hello Work.

Dancer

A high-spirited job that unleashes rhythmic and cool attacks while dancing. The Dancer’s break dance-based spin attacks deal damage to surrounding enemies, meaning group battles are of no issue. Other than that, the Dancer possesses many tricky techniques, and it is said to showcase its skill through the skillful combination of these techniques.

Fortuneteller

A job that fights with a crystal ball in hand. While the Fortuneteller does not appear suited for battle at first glance, it is very frightful job that can create various disastrous and miraculous effects such as thunder through its “fortunetelling,” as well as deal heavy damage and status ailments to enemies. The fortuneteller is a job that possesses a certain wickedness like a wizard, unlike Nanba’s original job, the Homeless job. Since its defense power is low, it is important to use techniques without getting close to the enemy.

Riot Police Officer

A job with a full-body armor and a large shield. As its appearance suggests, it boasts high defense power and toughness. With attack and defense techniques that make use of its shield, the Riot Police Officer would play the role of the “Heavy Warrior” or “Knight” in an RPG. Since this is a job that specializes in defense and is difficult to defeat in battle, it is recommended that characters with low physical and defense power be brought up as a Riot Police Officer.

Idol

A job that is exclusive to female characters, the Idol charms its enemies and heals its allies, and would play the role of a “Priestess” in an RPG. Its abilities are extremely balanced, and uses a microphone to fight with direct attacks, as well as many song-based attack and recovery techniques. The Idol is an all-purpose, easy to use job that can play the role of both an attacker and a healer.

■ Changing Jobs at Hello Work

In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Ichiban Kasuga and his allies can change to various jobs at Hello Work. Since each job offers vastly different battle styles, techniques, and ability values, determining which job to choose and whether to develop that job is a key strategy. Try out a combination of various jobs while building your dream party.

—Hello Work Misaki at Isezaki Ijincho in Yokohama.

Job Development

Each job has a “Job Rank,” which similar to character level increases as you gain experience through battle and the like. As your Job Rank rises, you can learn new techniques unique to that job, as well as increase your character’s base ability values. Some of the techniques you can learn are special skills that can be used by all jobs. Also, since your base ability values increased by your Job Rank carry over when switching to other jobs, experiencing and mastering various jobs is a shortcut to character enhancement.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch in Japan on January 16, 2020 and in North America and Europe in 2020.

