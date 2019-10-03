Call of Duty: Mobile Tops 20 Million Downloads - News

posted 6 hours ago

The free-to-play game, Call of Duty: Mobile, has been downloaded more than 20 million times on iOS and Android, according to estimates from Sensor Tower. The game has also earned more than $2 million in revenue.

India leads with 14 percent of the downloads, followed by the US in ninth with nine percent of the downloads.

Call of Duty: Mobile has racked up more than $2 million spent on 20 million installs so far, according to Sensor Tower estimates. This includes Activision and Garena's versions of the game. India leads with 14% of installs, U.S. is No. 9 with 9%. #callofdutymobile #callofduty pic.twitter.com/2ici0HBa9g — Sensor Tower (@SensorTower) October 2, 2019

The game is available now for iOS and Android.

