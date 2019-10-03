The House of the Dead: Remake and The House of the Dead 2: Remake Announced - News

/ 397 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Forever Entertainment announced via Twitter it has signed a contract with SEGA to develop remakes of The House of the Dead and The House of the Dead 2. Platforms and a release date were not revealed.

Hi Guys! We confirm the signing of the agreement regarding remakes of the games "The House of the Dead" and "The House of the Dead 2". No platforms or release dates have been confirmed, and unfortunately we canâ€™t say anything more for now. Please keep fingers crossed for us and.. — Forever Entertainment (@ForeverEntert) October 3, 2019

