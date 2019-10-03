The House of the Dead: Remake and The House of the Dead 2: Remake Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 397 Views
Forever Entertainment announced via Twitter it has signed a contract with SEGA to develop remakes of The House of the Dead and The House of the Dead 2. Platforms and a release date were not revealed.
Hi Guys! We confirm the signing of the agreement regarding remakes of the games "The House of the Dead" and "The House of the Dead 2". No platforms or release dates have been confirmed, and unfortunately we canâ€™t say anything more for now. Please keep fingers crossed for us and..— Forever Entertainment (@ForeverEntert) October 3, 2019
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
10 Comments
We must protect the lerf cycle!
This is the final BADOL!
- +1
I sincerely hope they keep the legendarily bad lines and dubbing.
"It's like they're inviting me IN!"
They just don't make dubs like that anymore. I think most Japanese gaming companies just took any random westerner from the streets of Tokyo and made them read lines for a couple of minutes.
- +1
"We're meeting G over there."
"G's bloodstains!"
- +1
"To protect the LYFE CYCOL!!"
- +2
These games were part of my childhood but I think the genre has become kinda obsolete at this point. Can you imagine paying $60 for 2-3 hours of a lightgun game? Their best best is going the way of parody like House of the Dead: Overkill and even then they should release the games at a reduced price.
Reduced price makes sense if its not a longer game. Overkill was a masterpiece. Wish it had sold better like the Resident Evil light gun Wii games
- +1