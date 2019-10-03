Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ Launches for Switch in Spring 2020 in the West - News

Publisher Aksys Games announced Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ will launch for the Nintendo Switch in spring 2020 in the west.





Here is an overview of the game:

Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ is an action-packed fan disk, filled with the stunning artwork and intriguing mysteries that the Code: Realize series is known for. Reunite with the poison-skinned maiden Cardia, her handsome friends, and the new perils they encounter in an alternate steampunk version of 19th-century London, now on Nintendo Switch for the first time ever.

The story begins with the main character, Cardia, isolated and alone in a mansion on the outskirts of a 19th century steampunk version of London. A victim of a mysterious affliction that makes her blood a virulent poison and her touch instantly lethal, Cardia is shunned as a monster.

Through a number of events both grand and seemingly insignificant, Cardia is pursued by the Royal Guard, kidnapped by the gentleman thief Arsene Lupin, and joined by myriad other handsome figures out of the best of western literature. With her newfound friends (and suitors) Cardia ventures out in the world to unravel the mysteries surrounding her very existence.

Key Features:

The Romance(s) Continue! – Further your relationships with the charming literary figures of the first game.

– Further your relationships with the charming literary figures of the first game. Happily Ever After? – See what happens after the events of Guardian of Rebirth, and how it affects the relationships between Cardia and her friends.

– See what happens after the events of Guardian of Rebirth, and how it affects the relationships between Cardia and her friends. New Kids on the Block – Players can get to know newcomers Herlock Sholmès and Finis in all-new scenarios.

– Players can get to know newcomers Herlock Sholmès and Finis in all-new scenarios. The Best of Both Worlds – Enjoy the greater world of Code: Realize with its amazing artwork, beautiful music, and unforgettable characters.

