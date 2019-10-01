Destiny is the 2nd Best-Selling FPS in the US since Debut - Sales

US Video Games Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella announced via Twitter since the original Destiny debuted in September 2014 it has been the second best-selling FPS franchise in the US, according to figures from NPD. Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty is the best-selling FPS franchise in the US.

Destiny is also the seventh best-selling franchise during the same period.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep launches tomorrow. Since its debut in Sept '14, Destiny is the #2 best-selling FPS franchise in U.S. dollar sales, trailing only Call of Duty. Destiny is also the 7th overall best-selling franchise in tracked sales in that period. Source: The NPD Group pic.twitter.com/z66MccNp0G — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) September 30, 2019

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is the fourth expansion for the game and is available today for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

