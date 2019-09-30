Atelier Ryza Tops 150,000 Units Sold in Japan, Strongest Debut in Franchise History - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 6 hours ago / 691 Views
According to a WSJ report, Atelier Ryza - the latest entry in the long-running JRPG series from Gust and Koei-Tecmo - has sold more than 150,000 copies in Japan across PS4 & Nintendo Switch in its launch week.
Koei Tecmo says Ryza made strongest launch in franchise's history, selling 150K copies in Japan (digital+packaged) so far. Pre-order outside Japan also strong and picking up further, another example of West embracing niche from Japan. pic.twitter.com/Xy9hfUrpwM— Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) September 30, 2019
This marks the strongest debut in the franchise's history and the game is already sold out at many stores. The report also details that early pre-orders from overseas suggests strong interest in the title.
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will launch in the west on October 29th.
4 Comments
40% happy, 60% scared about this.
How so?
- 0
Well, I figure that part of the reason the series is now getting such attention is some of the character design, like Ryza here and then my pessimistic, maybe even paranoiac fear kicks in of Atelier turning into something I don't want to from the success of this game. I already am very unenthusiastic about some series I used to love because of their increased popularity and chasing some of that fan service, which in itself I'm not against, I just don't need it or want it in some series, like Atelier. I'm still looking forward to the game and I'll play it, but I'm already getting some irrational fear for the future of it.
- 0
