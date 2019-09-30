Quantcast
Atelier Ryza Tops 150,000 Units Sold in Japan, Strongest Debut in Franchise History - News

by Adam Cartwright , posted 6 hours ago / 691 Views

According to a WSJ report, Atelier Ryza - the latest entry in the long-running JRPG series from Gust and Koei-Tecmo - has sold more than 150,000 copies in Japan across PS4 & Nintendo Switch in its launch week.

This marks the strongest debut in the franchise's history and the game is already sold out at many stores. The report also details that early pre-orders from overseas suggests strong interest in the title.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will launch in the west on October 29th.


ARamdomGamer
ARamdomGamer (2 hours ago)

40% happy, 60% scared about this.

  • 0
RJTM1991
RJTM1991 (1 hour ago)

How so?

  • 0
ARamdomGamer
ARamdomGamer (45 minutes ago)

Well, I figure that part of the reason the series is now getting such attention is some of the character design, like Ryza here and then my pessimistic, maybe even paranoiac fear kicks in of Atelier turning into something I don't want to from the success of this game. I already am very unenthusiastic about some series I used to love because of their increased popularity and chasing some of that fan service, which in itself I'm not against, I just don't need it or want it in some series, like Atelier. I'm still looking forward to the game and I'll play it, but I'm already getting some irrational fear for the future of it.

  • 0
Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (2 hours ago)

Tits, Ass, and every Thigh nice. These were the ingredients chosen to save lives. Congrats on the success.

  • 0