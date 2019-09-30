Atelier Ryza Tops 150,000 Units Sold in Japan, Strongest Debut in Franchise History - News

According to a WSJ report, Atelier Ryza - the latest entry in the long-running JRPG series from Gust and Koei-Tecmo - has sold more than 150,000 copies in Japan across PS4 & Nintendo Switch in its launch week.

Koei Tecmo says Ryza made strongest launch in franchise's history, selling 150K copies in Japan (digital+packaged) so far. Pre-order outside Japan also strong and picking up further, another example of West embracing niche from Japan. pic.twitter.com/Xy9hfUrpwM — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) September 30, 2019

This marks the strongest debut in the franchise's history and the game is already sold out at many stores. The report also details that early pre-orders from overseas suggests strong interest in the title.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will launch in the west on October 29th.

