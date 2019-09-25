Mario Kart Tour Available Now for Smartphones - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo has officially released the free-to-start game, Mario Kart Tour, for iOS and Android.

“Many drivers from the Mushroom Kingdom have raced through haunted mansions, jungles and even on rainbows, but this is the first time they have driven on real world-inspired courses” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With Mario Kart Tour, we are able to put the beloved Mario Kart experience into the hands of mobile gamers all over the world.”

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Players can choose which drivers, karts and gliders to use in races across a variety of courses, including fresh takes on classic tracks and special city courses. City courses, special in-game event courses inspired by real-world locations, will be available during specific time periods and take place every two weeks.

The first city course, inspired by New York City, begins today and will be available until Oct. 8 at 10:59 p.m. PT. During this time, players will also have the chance to obtain the mayor of New Donk City, Pauline, in the character’s first-ever appearance in a Mario Kart game, a New York-themed kart and New York-themed glider.

These drivers, karts and gliders can be earned by using Rubies, the game’s in-game currency, to fire off the in-game warp pipe. Rubies can be earned in-game as a milestone reward when unlocking cups, completing challenges or by purchasing them using real-world money.

New York City is just the first of many stops in Mario and friends’ world tour, with more city courses, such as Tokyo and Paris, taking place in the near future. Mario Kart Tour will continue to receive new content and updates post-launch.

Players can sign up for a free two-week trial subscription to the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass by tapping the Gold Pass purchase button in-game. With the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscription, players can unlock the extra-fast 200cc mode, obtain additional in-game rewards from racing and gain access to bonus goals exclusive to Gold Pass holders. Once the two-week free trial period ends, it will convert to a monthly subscription for $4.99/month, unless canceled.*

*Automatically converts to a monthly subscription at the then-current price, unless canceled. Terms apply.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles