Sony Launches Online PlayStation Store

Sony Interactive Entertainment America has launched its own online PlayStation Store. Consumers in the US can purchase PlayStation 4 consoles, games and accessories from the store.

PlayStation Plus members are eligible for free one day shipping.

The stores initial selection of physical games include the following:

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Blood & Truth

Bloodborne

Days Gone

God of War 3 Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

MLB The Show 19

Quantic Dream Collection

Ratchet & Clank

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

There are also two PlayStation 4 bundles available for a discount that will be available through October 31, 2019:

PlayStation 4 + a 12-month subscription of PS Plus for $339.99 USD (regularly $359.98 USD)

PlayStation 4 Pro + a 12-month subscription of PS Plus for $429.99 USD (regularly $459.98 USD)

