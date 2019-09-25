Sony Launches Online PlayStation Store - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 830 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment America has launched its own online PlayStation Store. Consumers in the US can purchase PlayStation 4 consoles, games and accessories from the store.
PlayStation Plus members are eligible for free one day shipping.
The stores initial selection of physical games include the following:
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Blood & Truth
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- MLB The Show 19
- Quantic Dream Collection
- Ratchet & Clank
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- PlayStation 4 + a 12-month subscription of PS Plus for $339.99 USD (regularly $359.98 USD)
- PlayStation 4 Pro + a 12-month subscription of PS Plus for $429.99 USD (regularly $459.98 USD)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
Good to know. With the revenue, sony want more money in big games And risk projects (ala "The Last Guardian") put for the future, i think :)
Gamestop and bestbuy wont be around for long...
Best Buy will likely last longer than GameStop as they sell a wider range of home entertainment.
- +3