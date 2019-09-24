Semi Open-World RPG Death Trash Announced for NS, PS4, X1, and PC - News

Developer Crafting Legends has announced semi open-world RPG, Death Trash, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will first launch on Steam Early Access in early 2020, and later for other platforms.

A post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors crave humanity but meet punks with shotguns. Influenced by cyberpunk, post-apocalyptic classics, science fiction, horror and grotesque dark fantasy.

Gameplay:

Death Trash is a semi open-world role-playing game with handcrafted levels and a grotesque story campaign.

The game features realtime gameplay with ranged and melee combat, stealth, multiple choice dialogue, an inventory full of items and Fleshworms, a crafting system and social skills like pickpocketing and puking.

Travel through the gritty post-apocalyptic wasteland by world map and explore hand-painted organic locations. Meet exciting characters: Talk to the Fleshkraken, visit the Puke Bar or pickpocket stuff from that old naked guy.

Customize your own character through stats and making choices. Experience the story and discover side quests. Fight against machines and larger-than-life monsters—or become their friend.

The game contains many features supporting player freedom:

Manual save games

Dialogue can be left anytime

Kill everyone or…

Hardly kill anyone!

Story:

Humankind traveled to the stars and settled on the planet Nexus with its ancient secrets of stone and flesh. The machines were installed as protectors, but they were corrupted and brought terror.

You are a raider among the ruins of the past.

But fate might lead you to the Bleeding Head Oracle, the Evergrowing Heart and towards a war with the machines, giving you the power to mend or destroy.

Announcements!



We're gonna self-publish Death Trash.



It's coming to Steam Early Access in early 2020 and when it's done also to Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and other PC stores.



Steam:https://t.co/1EPMJsoYtY



More infos and explanations: https://t.co/BTLDtR2ykE pic.twitter.com/Q9xgquYcT0 — Death Trash (@DeathTrash) September 23, 2019

