Frogger in Toy Town Hops Its Way on Apple Arcade

Konami has released Frogger in Toy Town for Apple Arcade.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Toppling blocks, falling books… Things that seem unimportant to humans can pose great danger in the frog world…

Frogger is back! The classic frog-action game returns on Apple Arcade with an all-new look and the same simple gameplay. Guide the iconic amphibian forward as you evade the numerous obstacles in your path!

Key Features:

Simple tap and swipe controls!

Playable in both landscape and portrait screen-modes!

Over 400 pieces of furniture and other items ensure that stages are never dull!

Customize Frogger with over 20 different costumes!

Various missions give stages added replay value!

Story:

One stormy night, a tornado swept through a quiet residential neighborhood, scooping up the city’s trash and trees, as well as some poor, unsuspecting froglets.

Frogger, who managed to shelter from the storm inside his den, is asked to help save the froglets, who have been left stranded inside human houses. The houses may be filled with danger, but Frogger is the only one who can rescue the froglets. It’s time to take that first hop and begin your adventure!

