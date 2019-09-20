Tangle Tower Out Now for Apple Arcade, Headed to Switch and Steam on October 10 - News

/ 199 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

SFB Games has released mystery adventure game, Tangle Tower, for Apple Arcade. It will also launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on October 10 for $19.99.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Unravel a thrilling mystery by exploring a strange and twisted mansion, discovering curious clues, interrogating peculiar suspects and solving unique puzzles.

Freya Fellow has been murdered. The lead suspect? A shadowy figure found looming over her body, wielding a knife. The problem? That suspect… is just a painting.

Investigate the entirety of Tangle Tower, from the bizarre and eerie gardens, to the cold and ominous crime scene at the very top.

Will you be able to uncover the secrets of Tangle Tower?

Key Features:

A fully voiced and animated cast of characters.

Atmospheric original orchestral soundtrack.

Beautiful digitally painted environments to explore.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles