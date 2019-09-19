Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending September 7 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 261,720 consoles sold for the week ending September 7, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 220,333 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 49,223 units, the 3DS with 12,134 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 32 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 261,720 ( 37,462,659 ) PlayStation 4 - 220,333 ( 99,840,777 ) Xbox One - 12,134 ( 43,238,613 ) 3DS - 12,134 ( 74,785,199 ) PS Vita - 32 (16,131,404)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 96,727 PlayStation 4 - 59,212 Xbox One - 32,644 3DS - 5,946

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 94,714 Nintendo Switch - 62,605 Xbox One - 13,035 3DS - 4,095 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 94,716 PlayStation 4 - 57,588 3DS - 1,750 Xbox One - 1,267 PS Vita - 43

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 8,819 Switch - 7,672 Xbox One - 2,277 3DS - 343

