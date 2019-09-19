Sparklite Release Date Announced for the NS, PS4, X1, and Steam - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Red Blue Games announced Sparklite will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on November 14.

Here is an overview of the game:

Sparklite is an action adventure set in a whimsical and ever-changing land. Battle foes in top-down action using an arsenal of gadgets, guns, and gear. Explore dangerous corners of the procedurally generated world, take down titans of the mining industry, and save the Sparklite!

Everything in the world is tied together by Sparklite… it’s the life force of the planet, and the inhabitants have learned how to channel it for their own gain. It can be harnessed, or it can be consumed for a surge of power with grave consequences.

The “Baron” has devised a plot to mine the world’s Sparklite core. He mines Sparklite and burns / consumes it to fuel his powerful war machines, but the pollution from the consumed Sparklite is corrupting the world. Animals have turned to violent monsters, and the environment is rotting away. But the world has a natural defense in its Sparklite core. Periodically, the core causes a Disruption which rearranges the world, setting back the Baron’s efforts. If the Baron can obtain the core, he will gain the power to create a new world where he has ultimate power.

Our hero, Ada, must travel to each zone of the world to shut down its Digsite, lowering the Baron’s defenses so that she can stop him before it’s too late…

Key Features:

Stunning visuals – Intricate pixel art aesthetic inspired by retro classics.

– Intricate pixel art aesthetic inspired by retro classics. Original soundtrack – GameCube inspired soundtrack by composer Dale North (Wizard of Legend).

– GameCube inspired soundtrack by composer Dale North (Wizard of Legend). Explore the world of Sparklite – Five beautiful, procedurally generated biomes.

– Five beautiful, procedurally generated biomes. Invent your arsenal – Invent gadgets to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

– Invent gadgets to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Battle bosses – Take on the Baron Mining Corp and its formidable gremlin Titans.

– Take on the Baron Mining Corp and its formidable gremlin Titans. Meet the locals – Befriend the people of Geodia and help build The Refuge.

– Befriend the people of Geodia and help build The Refuge. Hunt collectibles – Discover collectibles scattered throughout the world.

– Discover collectibles scattered throughout the world. Buddy up! – Rescue Ada’s robotic sidekick to play local assistive co-op with a friend.

