The Rockstar Games Launcher on PC Includes a Free Copy of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - News

posted 6 hours ago

Rockstar Games has announced the Rockstar Games Launcher for Windows PC. For a limited time when you download the launcher you get a free copy of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

It is a launcher that allows you to play and download and purchase games from Rockstar Games. It has a variety of features including cloud save functionality, ability to automatically update games, and a way to look at the latest news from Rockstar Games.

Download the Rockstar Games Launcher for PC and get Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas FREE: https://t.co/nt1B0PsH7t pic.twitter.com/1AW6gQKUNj — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 17, 2019

You can download the Rockstar Games Launcher here.

