PlayStation 4 Outsells PlayStation 3 in France - Sales

The PlayStation 4 has been a huge success for Sony since it launched in 2013. Sales of the PlayStation 4 in France over the summer outsold the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 3 in France, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 has sold an estimated 5.47 million units through the end of August 2019 in France, while the PlayStation 3 sold an estimated 5.42 million units.

The next platform the PlayStation 4 could outsell in France is the Nintendo 3DS, which has sold an estimated 5.62 million units. The PlayStation 4 is on track to outsell the 3DS before the end of the year. After that would be the Nintendo Wii with 6.27 million units sold.

Sony announced over the summer lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 has reached 100 million units worldwide as of June 30, 2019.

