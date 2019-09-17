Pokémon Sword and Shield to Reveal New Pokemon 'Shortly' - News

The Pokemon Company recently updated its website with a new page that featured a glitched Pokemon. The developer on Twitter says it was a "technical issue" and the full unveiling of the Pokemon will happen "shortly."

Serebii announced the reveal will happen on September 18th at 10pm JST / 2pm BST / 9am EDT / 6am PDT.

đźš¨ Galar Research Update đźš¨



Trainers, thanks to your reports, weâ€™ve uncovered a technical issue with the announcement of our latest PokĂ©mon discovery.



Weâ€™ve got our hardest working PokĂ©mon Trainers on the case and hope to have the issue resolved shortly. pic.twitter.com/2MaeD3Ox73 — PokĂ©mon (@Pokemon) September 17, 2019

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

