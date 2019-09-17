Party Game Button Button Up! Headed to the Switch on September 26 - News

Publisher Circle Entertainment and developer Centrosphere Games announced the party platformer Button Button Up! will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 26. The game is out now for Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Button Button Up! is a platforming adventure game that combines single player, cooperative, and competitive battle modes. You’ll also realize that buttons have some unique and clever abilities to help you through each challenge!

There are lots of useful skills to solve puzzles and clear hazards, like sewing buttons in the air to lock into a platform, kicking other buttons for vital momentum, and blocking dangerous lasers of the same color as yourself. Button Button Up! will test your reflexes and puzzles solving skills!

In the solo campaign you tackle four chapters, each introducing a new character and a unique challenge. Checkpoints make any failures easy to handle, and when you gather materials you’re able to purchase collectibles and cool customizations for your characters.

The co-op campaign includes unique levels specially designed for two players, but you can tackle them solo for an extra challenge. Play with one Joy-Con each so that you can play with a friend at any time, working together to get through tricky stages.

Finally, you can head into the VS mode for some fun battles with up to four local players. Stand your ground in Base battles or try to be the last standing in Survival as Buttons go head to head!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

