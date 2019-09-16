Nioh Tops 2.75 Million Units Shipped - Sales

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad announced via Twitter Nioh has surpassed 2.75 million units shipped. This is up from 2.5 million units shipped in February 2019.

Nioh 2 is set to release in Early 2020. pic.twitter.com/6bjv6TJwC5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 15, 2019

Nioh launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and for Windows PC in November 2017.

