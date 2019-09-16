Quantcast
Nioh Tops 2.75 Million Units Shipped

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 309 Views

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad announced via Twitter Nioh has surpassed 2.75 million units shipped. This is up from 2.5 million units shipped in February 2019.

Nioh launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and for Windows PC in November 2017. 

