Hinomaruko Teaser Trailer Released

Publisher Pikii and developer Tamsoft have released the teaser trailer for Hinomaruko at Tokyo Game Show 2019.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the story of the game:

2039 A.D.

The lifeline of the Empire of Japan was likely to collapse.

The country was devastated by the repeated defeat and frequent battles in the Great East Asian War, which spanned over 100 years.

Now, most of the country is occupied by enemy nations, and American and Soviet Union military forces are approaching the Imperial Capital, Tokyo.

It was clear to everyone that the country’s downfall was just a matter of time.

Until today…

Hinomaruko is in development for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

